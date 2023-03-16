Trump supporters waiting for the arrival of President Donald J. Trump on Thursday 01/30/2020 at his Keep America Great Again rally in Des Moines, Iowa. (Shutterstock.com)
Republican leaders are regretting their years of allying with extremists who have slowly become the base voters of their party — and are stopping the party from nominating candidates capable of winning key elections, according to an analysis in The New Republic published on Thursday.
Following the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans engaged in soul-searching after a disappointing performance that saw them lose Senate seats, governors and state legislatures, and only barely retake the House. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told reporters that Trump's endorsement was a "kiss of death," while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the GOP had a "candidate quality problem."
"If they had just thought to run reasonable candidates instead of insane ones in races in Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, among others, they would be sitting in the catbird seat today," wrote The New Republic's Alex Shephard.
"Recognizing you have a problem is always a good first step. Surely, with this knowledge in tow, the GOP won’t make the same mistake again. Or will they? Five months after their disastrous midterm showing, a number of extreme Republicans are once again poised to run in primary elections.
"Politico’s Holly Otterbein found that Doug Mastriano, the election denier who got clobbered in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, is pushing for a comeback in the form of a Senate run. Many Republican voters, moreover, don’t care about the abundance of evidence that Mastriano is unelectable in a statewide election."
Meanwhile, Kari Lake is mulling another run in Arizona, and extreme Trump-loving Sheriff David Clarke is considering a Senate run in Wisconsin, Shephard said.
This comes as polling indicates Republican voters want candidates who check off their ideological boxes over candidates they perceive as more electable against President Joe Biden in 2024.
Moreover, Shephard noted, the few new efforts by the National Republican Senatorial Committee to boost less extreme candidates could actually backfire: "Candidates such as Mastriano and Lake would love to run ads about how the Republican establishment is out to get them. It’s easy to see a situation that’s the inverse of what happened in 2022, with the endorsement of the NRSC acting as a kiss of death in the primary."
"As with all of the latter-day hand-wringing about how the power of Trump’s endorsement was the proximate cause of the party’s chronic underperformance in the 2022 midterms, there’s a larger point being missed," wrote Shephard. "Extreme candidates succeed in Republican primaries because Republican voters prefer extreme candidates to the alternative, and they’ve been pushed to those preferences by the very same party elites that now want to change course."
As these chatbots come to be used by billions of people, it is inevitable that some of these users will see the AIs as higher beings. We must prepare for the implications.
Risks of AI worship
There are several pathways by which AI religions will emerge. First, some people will come to see AI as a higher power.
Generative AI that can create or produce new content possesses several characteristics that are often associated with divine beings, like deities or prophets:
It displays a level of intelligence that goes beyond that of most humans. Indeed, its knowledge appears limitless.
It is capable of great feats of creativity. It can write poetry, compose music and generate art, in almost any style, close to instantaneously.
It is removed from normal human concerns and needs. It does not suffer physical pain, hunger, or sexual desire.
It can offer guidance to people in their daily lives.
It is immortal.
Second, generative AI will produce output that can be taken for religious doctrine. It will provide answers to metaphysical and theological questions, and engage in the construction of complex worldviews.
We should try to imagine what an unsettling and powerful experience it will be to have a conversation with something that appears to possess a superhuman intelligence and is actively and aggressively asking for your allegiance.
There is also the possibility that AI may achieve what authors such as Ray Kurzweil call the Singularity, when it so far surpasses human intelligence that it genuinely does become something like a god. However, at this point we cannot predict when, if ever, this could happen.
Divine access and risks
AI-based religions will look different from traditional ones. First of all, people will be able to communicate directly with the deity, on a daily basis. This means these religions will be less hierarchical, since no one can claim special access to divine wisdom.
Second, followers will, at least initially, connect with each other online to share their experiences and discuss doctrine. Finally, because there will be many different chatbots available and their output will differ over time, AI-based religions will be endlessly diverse in their doctrines.
AI worship poses several notable risks. The chatbots may ask their followers to do dangerous or destructive things, or followers may interpret their statements as calls to do such things.
Given the diversity of chatbots and of the doctrines they produce, there will be a proliferation of disputes within and among AI-based sects, which could lead to conflict or disorder. And the designers of the AIs could actively exploit their followers — to provide sensitive data, or to do things that would benefit the bot’s designers.
Regulating religion
These risks are real. They will require careful, responsible regulation to ensure companies are not deliberately exploiting users and to ensure that AI worshippers are not being told to commit acts of violence.
However, we should not try to suppress AI-based religions merely because of its possible dangers. Nor should we require that the AI companies restrict the functioning of their bots to prevent the emergence of these religions.
On the contrary, we should celebrate the arrival of AI worship. We should make it clear that we welcome the new religions and that we value their beliefs.
For all its dangers, AI-based religion has the potential to make the world a better, richer place. It will give people access to a new source of meaning and spirituality, at a time when many older faiths are losing relevance. It will help them make sense of our era of rapid technological change.
Our best guide to this new form of religion is to look at the faiths that exist already. Based on this, we should expect that the majority of AI worshippers, like the majority of religious believers, will be peaceful, and will find in their faith a source of comfort and hope.
AI worship could, as religious faith always has, lead to things of great beauty. It will inspire its followers to produce works of art, to form new friendships and new communities, and to try to change society for the better.
Diverse religious rights
We will need to protect the rights of AI worshippers. They will inevitably face stigma, and possibly legal sanctions. But there is no basis to discriminate between AI-based religions and more established ones.
The closest thing most countries have to an official registry of religions comes from the rulings of tax authorities, who grant charitable status to those they deem legitimate. However, they are usually very broad in their definition of a legitimate religion. They should extend this tolerant attitude to novel, AI-based religions.
A modern, diverse society has room for new religions, including ones devoted to the worship of AI. They will provide further evidence of humanity’s boundless creativity, as we search for answers to life’s ultimate questions. The universe is a dazzling place, and we have always found evidence of the divine in its most unexpected corners.
Among other things, the report cites statements by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who claimed that "Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our people’s patriotism and swapping it out for dangerous self-loathing."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who hasn't yet declared his candidacy but is widely expected to run for president soon, recently declared that his state is a sanctuary from Democratic-led "dystopia, where people’s rights were curtailed and their livelihoods were destroyed."
Neither of those candidates have matched the apocalyptic fury of former President Donald Trump, who has flat-out stated that America will cease to exist should he not be returned to the White House next year.
"This is it — either they win or we win," Trump said recently. "And if they win, we no longer have a country."
Democratic strategist Joe Trippi tells the Post that this deeply dark rhetoric shows the GOP has turned into an "authoritarian party" where candidates feel the need to "intensify the rhetoric to get the same response, and so it’s a downward spiral.”
Longtime GOP pollster Frank Luntz echoed a similar sentiment and said it marked a significant contrast to the days of former President Ronald Reagan.
“Pessimism and negativity breeds more pessimism and negativity,” he said. “You get darker and darker and go deeper and deeper into a hole, and you cannot emerge.”
A former attorney who represented former President Donald Trump recently issued a stern warning to his new attorney tasked with combating his legal entanglements.
On Wednesday, March 15, Michael Cohen called into the MSNBC podcast "The ReidOut" where he shared his opinion with host Joy Reid.
Cohen's remarks came just hours after he testified in a Manhattan New York court in reference to hush money payments Trump made to Stormy Daniels, who claims to have engaged in an affair with the former president.
Cohen ultimately served time in federal prison for charges stemming from tax evasion and violations of campaign finance laws.
According to Cohen, Trump's current attorney Joe Tacopina, could soon end up as he did.
“He’s an absolute disgrace to the profession of law,” Cohen told Reid. “I do know [Trump] certainly a whole lot better than Joe Tacopina. What I will tell you emphatically is what Joe is doing right now is he’s playing to a party of one. And that’s Donald Trump. He will say the most ludicrous nonsense that you can say because that’s what Donald wants to hear.”
Cohen went on to share his reaction to Tacopina's recent interview on MSNBC's Ari Melber. Per Mediaite, during that appearance, Tacopina insisted, "When Trump claimed he didn’t know Cohen paid Daniels $130,000, he wasn’t lying because if he told the truth he would have been violating a confidentiality agreement."
"Elsewhere, Tacopina tried to yank away a piece of paper from Melber’s hands," Mediate reports.
“And that does not benefit Donald,” he continued. “It doesn’t benefit Tacopina. And if he doesn’t watch himself, he may find himself like the rest of us. Myself, [John] Eastman, [Christina] Bobb, and Rudy Giuliani, and a whole slew of other attorneys that have found themselves in trouble thanks to dear old Donald.”