Facebook let Mexican drug cartel recruit and post violent content on its platform — despite being flagged internally: report

On Monday, CNN flagged one of the revelations about Facebook's management failures in the bombshell release of the so-called "Facebook Papers": specifically, how the company allowed a violent drug cartel to operate on its platform — and how, even after a Wall Street Journal report last month detailing this was going on, it persisted as recently as last week.

"A report published by the Journal on September 16 ... highlighted internal Facebook research about a violent Mexican drug cartel, known as Cartél Jalisco Nueva Generación," reported Clare Duffy. "The cartel was said to be using the platform to post violent content and recruit new members using the acronym 'CJNG,' even though it had been designated internally as one of the 'Dangerous Individuals and Organizations' whose content should be removed. Facebook told the Journal at the time that it was investing in artificial intelligence to bolster its enforcement against such groups."

"Despite the Journal's report last month, CNN last week identified disturbing content linked to the group on Instagram, including photos of guns, and photo and video posts in which people appear to have been shot or beheaded," said the report. "After CNN asked Facebook about the posts, a spokesperson confirmed that multiple videos CNN flagged were removed for violating the company's policies, and at least one post had a warning added."

The new reports come after multiple Facebook whistleblowers have come forward, detailing the ways the company was aware their platform was creating and exacerbating unrest, disinformation, and harm to children, and failed to act.

Facebook has denied wrongdoing, saying that the former employees are mischaracterizing their policies.