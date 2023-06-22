Flurry of US-India deals on AI, defense as Biden, Modi meet

By Jarrett Renshaw (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden met in Washington on Thursday and several agreements were to be announced to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries and highlight new private sector investments. The following is a roundup of the major announcements: VISAS The Biden administration will make it easier for Indians to live and work in the United States. The State Department could announce as soon as Thursday that a small number of Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will be able to renew those visa...