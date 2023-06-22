Flurry of US-India deals on AI, defense as Biden, Modi meet

By Jarrett Renshaw (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden met in Washington on Thursday and several agreements were to be announced to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries and highlight new private sector investments. The following is a roundup of the major announcements: VISAS The Biden administration will make it easier for Indians to live and work in the United States. The State Department could announce as soon as Thursday that a small number of Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will be able to renew those visa...
'We don't know': Notorious Virginia election fraud conspiracist not sure there was actual election fraud
June 22, 2023
A day after putting out a press release claiming there were hundreds of “illegal votes” cast in Chesterfield County, Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, acknowledged she’s not sure if any election fraud actually happened.
One of the most prominent spreaders of election conspiracy theories in Virginia politics, Chase appeared to lose a close three-way GOP primary to former Republican senator Glen Sturtevant. She is not conceding defeat and says she’s talking to lawyers and raising money for a possible legal challenge.
The basis for a potential lawsuit, Chase said in an interview Thursday, is that her campaign wasn’t present when Chesterfield ballot scanning machines used for early voting were tested for accuracy and certified.
“We weren’t there to witness it,” Chase said. “So was there fraud? We don’t know. We don’t know because we weren’t there.”
In a statement released Thursday, Chesterfield Registrar Missy Vera said the machines were “properly certified” and her office fully complied with state law. The law says election officials must notify the leaders of local political parties about when and where it will test the accuracy of voting equipment, but it does not require registrars to notify individual candidates’ campaigns.
Candidates are only required to be notified about machine testing if they’re seeking a non-partisan seat on a town or city council and there are no other partisan races on the ballot. A partisan General Assembly primary does not meet that criteria.
Representatives from political parties only observe the process, Vera said, and “do not physically touch the machine.”
“It is the Registrar staff that conducts the Logic and Accuracy testing, all of whom take an oath to prevent fraud, deceit and abuse in the conduct of the election and act in compliance of the law,” Vera said.
In a press release last month, Chase complained that the Chesterfield GOP had designated a Sturtevant campaign staffer, Lauren Fulcher, as its representative to watch the machine certification instead of a “neutral observer.” The Chesterfield GOP didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday.
In response to Chase’s complaint last month, Chesterfield County GOP Chair Leslie Haley said she had made a last minute decision to let Fulcher act as the party’s representative because no one else was available. Haley apologized “for any misunderstandings” but said the process creates “no opportunity for any bias or influence.” She added she’d work to involve all campaigns in the upcoming testing process for the machines used at regular polling places.
Asked whether she feels a legal challenge would be directed at the registrar’s office or the local political party, Chase said “I’m not an attorney.”
“This isn’t necessarily about overturning election results,” she said. “This is about holding people accountable who didn’t follow the law.”
Even if Chase were able to successfully challenge the validity of some Chesterfield votes, it’s not clear the math would be on her side.
Chase has stressed that she won more votes cast through the traditional voting process on Tuesday. That’s true, but thousands of other ballots were cast through the mail and in person before Tuesday. Sturtevant had enough of an edge in those categories to come out on top overall, with 8,515 votes to 8,169 for Chase. A third candidate, Tina Ramirez, got 4,892 votes.
If all votes cast in person during the 45-day early voting window were subtracted from the totals, Sturtevant would still be ahead, according to unofficial tallies as of Thursday afternoon. Chase would only take the lead if absentee votes cast by mail were also removed from the total count.
With Chase acknowledging her complaint is about the notification and testing observation process, not the technical accuracy of the machines or the validity of ballots fed into them, it’s unclear why any ballots would be thrown out. Because Virginia’s voting system relies entirely on paper ballots, if there’s any question about the accuracy of a scanning machine, the paper ballots can be counted by hand.
In a victory statement, Sturtevant thanked Chase and Ramirez for “their willingness to serve the community” and said he hopes to work with them in the future.
Chase said she would not concede to Sturtevant. She also indicated Thursday that she may run a write-in campaign for the seat, a threat that, if she follows through, could potentially jeopardize the GOP’s ability to hold a must-have district.
“It looks bad for the Republican Party,” Chase said. “We’ve got to ensure to voters that the process is fair, that it’s transparent. And it’s been anything but.”
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
GOP lawmaker calls for return of Mississippi’s Confederate-themed state flag: report
June 22, 2023
A Mississippi Republican lawmaker is calling for the return of the state’s retired Confederate-themed flag, The Mississippi Free Press reports.
State Sen. Kathy Chism issued the call to bring back the flag during a June 3 speech at a Tishomingo County political rally.
“That flag, a lot of our people fought and died under that flag,” Chism said, according to the report.
Both houses in 2020 voted decisively in favor of retiring the flag, which features red, white, and blue bars with a Confederate cross in the upper left corner. It was originally adopted as the state flag in 1894.
The flag’s retirement vote following decades of activism.
Chism was among 14 senators (all Republicans) from a body of 52 members who voted against the June 28, 2020 measure to change the flag.
The Mississippi Legislature’s Republican leaders finally agreed to vote on legislation to change the state flag on June 28, 2020.
Chism in a 2020 Facebook post falsely stated that the Confederate-themed flag had been designed by an African American soldier who served for the Confederacy.
“I can only imagine how proud he was that his art, his flag design was chosen to represent our State and now we want to strip him of his pride, his hard work. I’m sure he put a lot of thought into this design,” Chism’s June 2020 Facebook post said.
The Confederate-themed flag was designed by Sen. Edward N. Scudder, a white supremacist, according to the report, which notes that his daughter Fayssoux Scudder Corneil spoke about what compelled her father to design the flag during a 1924 speech to the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
“My father loved the memory of the valor and courage of those brave men who wore the gray … and has always taken keen interest in the reunions where he could meet and mingle with those of the Lost Cause,” Corneil said, according to the report.
“He told me that it was a simple matter for him to design the flag because he wanted to perpetuate in a legal and lasting way that dear battle flag under which so many of our people had so gloriously fought.”
Gov. Tate Reeves signed the measure to retire the Confederate-themed flag into law despite his previous opposition to changing it, and he created a commission that designed a new state flag with a Magnolia at its center, the report said.
The new design got overwhelming support from voters who backed it by a 73 percent to 27 percent margin in November 2020, according to the report, which notes that a similar measure 19 years earlier lost by a 64 percent to 36 percent margin.
'I know what's better for you': AOC slams DeSantis for repeatedly overturning his own voters
June 22, 2023
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tore into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a congressional hearing with Jasmine Burnley-Clark, the director of the Florida-based Equal Ground organization, about abuses of public office.
"Everyday Floridians have been exercising their right to democracy," said Ocasio-Cortez. "They have voted overwhelmingly and organized at the ballot box to institute minimum wage. And Ron DeSantis tries to preempt and overturn minimum wage. Floridians tried to come together in order to get housing costs under control, and what does Ron DeSantis ... and the Republican Party in Florida do? Overturn it. Then we are seeing voting rights restoration, we are seeing redrawing of and trying to check extreme gerrymandering. And what Governor DeSantis is doing is overriding the will of Floridians. And that, at the core, is what we need to talk about today."
DeSantis won re-election in the 2022 midterm cycle commandingly; however, he has also leveraged this power to pass legislation largely opposed by voters in his state, like a near-total abortion ban despite Florida voters supporting abortion being legal in most cases by 17 points. He has also stripped power away from other officials who were themselves elected, like removing a state attorney who vowed not to prosecute anyone in his county over abortion.
"Frankly, it does not matter what end of the political spectrum you are on in the United States. It doesn't matter if you're a Democrat, a Republican, if you're red or blue, if you're woke or asleep. I don't care," said Ocasio-Cortez. "The point is, is that when people speak at the ballot box, that their will is honored, and that the policies and officials that they support at the ballot box get instituted by our government."
"And we should all be very, very concerned when an elected official takes a seat of power, and when everyday people vote to have a certain outcome at the ballot box, he takes it, Ron DeSantis takes it upon himself and say, Floridians, I know what's better for you than what you do," she continued. "I'm going to take away the power of your voice at the ballot box, I'm going to take away the power that you have over your own body, I'm going to take away the power of your ability to be a full citizen and have your voting rights be honored in the United States."
"This should wake everybody up, independent of political affiliation," she concluded.
