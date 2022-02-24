How much does Germany need Russian gas?

By Vera Eckert and Kate Abnett FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, sending European gas prices higher and increasing the focus on gas supply in countries including Germany. Dutch gas prices rose 30%-40% on Thursday amid concerns over supply disruptions, although export flows of Russian gas, oil and other commodities to the West remained steady in the hours following the invasion. Russia supplies more than a third of Europe's gas. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had on Tuesday halted the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline designed to bring more Russian natural gas t...