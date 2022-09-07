‘Failed’ Elon Musk slammed by Neil Gaiman after ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ critique
Author Neil Gaiman attends the premiere of the "American Gods" TV adaptation on April 20, 2017, at The Cinerama Dome Theatre in Los Angeles. - Admedia/Zuma Press/TNS

Fantasy author Neil Gaiman is writing off Elon Musk. Gaiman shaded the Tesla and SpaceX honcho on Twitter Tuesday after one user found it “crazy” that Musk, 51, doesn’t like Amazon’s new “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series and asked the British author and screenwriter for his take. “Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism,” quipped Gaiman, 61. Gaiman, who is best known for works including “The Sandman,” “Coraline,” “American Gods,” and “Stardust,” was referencing Musk’s attempt to purchase ...