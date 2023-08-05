Faithful descend on Portugal's Fatima shrine to see Pope Francis

By Catarina Demony and Michael Gore FATIMA, Portugal (Reuters) - Thousands of Catholics congregated from before dawn on Saturday at Portugal's Fatima shrine where Pope Francis will pray the rosary with sick youngsters, people with disabilities and inmates. Francis arrived in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Wednesday for World Youth Day, a huge gathering of the faithful every two to three years in a different city. The visit ends with a papal Mass on Sunday. The 86-year-old pontiff was to fly by helicopter for the two-hour stop in the central Portuguese town, where hundreds of thousands were e...