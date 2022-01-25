Federal fraud case against Trump's fake electors revealed in documents

Politico researcher and reporter Nicholas Wu appeared on MSNBC Monday to reveal a detail buried in a recent report about the fake electors and the documents submitted to the U.S. National Archives from at least five states. Two other states provided the caveat that they would only be valid if the Democratic electors were struck down.

According to the documents obtained by Wu, due to a Freedom of Information Act request, the National Archives launched their own fraud investigation into the documents submitted to them claiming to be "elected" when they weren't. Not only did this happen in multiple states, but they even attempted to use an official seal of the state in documents that a Watergate lawyer said fell under "forgery" violations.

Speaking to Rachel Maddow, Wu explained that these federal probes add to state investigations and two attorneys general referring the fake electors to the Justice Department.

"This actually came as part of the public records request that you mentioned earlier, that I had filed with all of these different state secretaries of state offices," Wu explained. "And I came across emails from an official in the Inspector General's Office in the National Archives, who was asking the state officials in Arizona about these sovereign citizen electors, and saying that they were pursuing the case of election fraud and other kinds of misconduct."

He went on to say that when he asked the Archives about the matter that they declined to comment as it is an ongoing investigation.

Wu said that what stood out about the so-called sovereign citizens is that they used the official Arizona seal to make the documents look legitimate. That then prompted the state to send a cease and desist letter to their group.

