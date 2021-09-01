Donald Trump Jr. promotes fake helicopter execution story in new Biden attack
President Donald Trump's eldest son perpetuated the fake story of executions happening via helicopter in Afghanistan.

Donald Trump Jr. created an image using President Joe Biden's logo with a helicopter dangling a body. He certainly wasn't the only one to push the debunked story. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) both pushed the fake news this week, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale tweeted.

The group of them were duped by a self-described comedian who posted a blurry video showing a man dangling from a rope attached to a helicopter. The comedian captioned it as: "Taliban hanging someone from a helicopter in Kandahar."

"Nobody was executed on the Kandahar helicopter flight depicted in the viral videos," said Dale. "Other footage shows that the man dangling from the helicopter was wearing a harness around his body, not a noose around his neck, and that he was moving freely -- even appearing to wave."

