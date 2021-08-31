Woman who calls herself 'AntivaxMomma' online busted selling fake vaccination cards

A woman who dubbed herself "AntivaxMomma" on Instagram has been arrested for running a scheme to sell fake vaccination cards to health workers.

NBC New York reports that 31-year-old New Jersey resident Jasmine Clifford, the "anti-vax momma" in question, is now facing felony charges related to false instruments and misdemeanor conspiracy charges over her scheme to forge and sell vaccination cards.

According to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Clifford sold roughly 250 forged vaccination cards and relied on a coconspirator, 27-year-old New York resident Nadayza Barkley, to enter clients' names into the state's centralized database of vaccinated residents.

The DA's office also charged 13 people who bought cards from Clifford, including some health care and nursing home workers.

"We will continue to safeguard public health in New York with proactive investigations like these, but the stakes are too high to tackle fake vaccination cards with whack-a-mole prosecutions," District Attorney Cy Vance said in a statement. "We need companies like Facebook to take action to prevent the fraud happening on their platforms."

SmartNews