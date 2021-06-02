Massachusetts cop suspended after 'accidentally' posting pro-Derek Chauvin meme to department Facebook page

A police officer from Fall River, Massachusetts has been suspended after he "accidentally" shared a pro-Derek Chauvin meme on the Fall River Police Department's Facebook page.

The Herald News reports that Fall River Police Captain Jay Huard will be suspended without pay for 30 days after he posted a meme this past April that appeared to blame George Floyd for his own death at the hands of Chauvin, who knelt on the back of Floyd's neck for nine minutes until he had stopped breathing.

"The Facebook post, which was a screenshot of a Tweet stating 'Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back. Imagine where we'd be had George done the same,' was taken down minutes after Huard accidently posted it on the police department's page," reports the Herald News. "It was meant to be posted on his personal social media account."

The department quickly apologized for the post, but that didn't stop backlash from the community -- especially because it came within minutes of Chauvin's guilty verdict.

Huard expressed remorse for the post in interviews with investigators and said that he was simply upset at seeing police officers demonized.

"The last two years have been very negative and I feel that we're under attack and it weighs heavy on me," said Huard, who acknowledged that his post about Floyd and Chauvin was "insensitive."