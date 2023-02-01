Herschel Walker campaign staffer to sue former NFL star for $500,000

The former Herschel Walker campaign staffer who sued American Conservative Union (ACU) Chairman Matt Schlapp earlier this month for alleged sexual assault has filed another lawsuit against a GOP fundraiser for defamation, NBC reports.
The lawsuit names top Trump campaign fundraiser and "Stop the Steal" supporter Caroline Wren as the defendant for tweeting “false and defamatory” statements about "Mr. Doe."
Last month, in an interview with The Daily Beast, the former Walker staffer alleged that Schlapp “groped” him “in a sustained fashion.” After the report, Wren, a close friend of Schlapp’s and his wife, took her thoughts about the incident to Twitter.
READ MORE: Text messages corroborate sexual assault allegations against CPAC Chairman Matt SchlappText messages corroborate sexual assault allegations against CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp
According to Politico, Wren is accused in the suit of including the staffer’s name in tweets that claimed he was “fired from multiple jobs ‘for lying and unethical behavior’ and ‘for being a habitual liar.’”
And when the plaintiff’s legal team requested that she retract her tweets, the rally organizer “continued to maliciously post statements about 'Mr. Doe'.”
This week, Wren tweeted directly at the plaintiff, saying "it's pretty absurd" that he "would sue for defamation" because she "said he has been fired from multiple jobs considering he was just fired AGAIN from yet another job (this time for being a white supremacist)."
The suit claims Wren’s words “have placed Mr. Doe into contempt, ridicule, and disgrace within the community." As a result, the staffer is seeking $500,000 in damages.
READ MORE: ‘Are you uncomfortable?’: Details emerge in groping allegations by male staffer against CPAC’s Matt Schlapp