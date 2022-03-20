Family says dive team found missing Pennsylvania man's remains in creek after 18 years
Police Chief James Dougherty discuss recovery of a missing person and vehicle that was discovered by Bishop in the water at the Ridley Township Municipal Marina near Philadelphia on Saturday. - Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Stephen Amabile stood by a dock along Darby Creek on Saturday morning, keeping optimism in check as he waited for an independent dive team to surface from the murky water. Amabile, 63, had heard lots of theories since his brother James disappeared Dec. 4, 2003, but discounted most of them for one reason: James was a family man, he said, devoted to his two daughters. On the day he disappeared, James, 38 at the time, called the babysitter to tell her he was running late. He never arrived and was never seen again. So when Amabile saw the diver’s hand emerge from the water holding t...