A far-right Republican is considering leaving Congress for CNN: report

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), a member of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, has reportedly been considering leaving Congress for CNN.

Buck, who is reportedly facing a "serious" primary threat over his reluctance to impeach president Joe Biden, has recently made headlines for breaking with his party on issues involving Biden. He also wrote an op-ed explaining why his GOP colleagues are wrong on impeachment evidence.

According to the New York Post, Buck has been talking behind the scenes about going to CNN.

"Buck said privately last month that he was interested in a job at CNN, a source told The Post, after he weighed other options over the past year — including joining a DC-based law firm or seeking Biden’s nomination to the Federal Trade Commission," the outlet reported Tuesday. "Buck, 64, confirmed to The Post he’s exploring his options and said it would be 'great' to join CNN."

“I am interested in talking to folks at CNN and other news organizations — on the, I don’t want to call them left, but sort of center-left — and having an opportunity to do that full-time or do that as a contributor would be great also,” Buck said in a phone interview, according to the article.

He also reportedly hasn't ruled out working for some right-wing networks.

"The congressman called back later in the day to say that he had also expressed interest in a position at right-leaning Fox News or Newsmax," The Post reported. “I didn’t want to give you the impression that I’ve only talked to folks at CNN, on the left. I’ve also talked to others about this,” Buck said.

