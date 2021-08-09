Far right wing Christian evangelist preaches ‘you don’t have to wear the mask – you got Jesus’

Far right wing preacher and televangelist Joshua Feuerstein dangerously declared to fellow pastors and followers they don't need to wear face masks or get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic because they have Jesus.

"You don't have to wear the mask, you got Jesus. You don't need the vaccine, you got Jesus," said Feuerstein, appearing on the new extreme right streaming service Real America's Voice, which also hosts far right personalities like former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis.

Religion does not protect anyone from exposure to the deadly coronavirus and contracting COVID-19. To date, 633,116 Americans have died from the disease, far more than any country on the planet.

Feuerstein became famous in 2015 for his opposition to same-sex marriage but especially for declaring that "Starbucks hates Jesus," after the coffee giant decided to produce solid red cups for the Christmas Season, instead of ones with Christian religious symbols or other Christmas-themed images.

The far right preacher is also tied to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Newsweek reported in April on an Insider.com documentary revealing Feuerstein had been "flown out to Washington for the 'stop the steal' protests in a private jet owned by fanatical pro-Trump supporter and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell."

He and another evangelical Christian pastor "pumped up protesters in speeches the day before the rally by declaring 'war' against 'leftists' and anybody else who opposed Trump's failed attempt to reverse the November presidential election."

Watch Feuerstein, via Right Wing Watch: