'Never seen anything like this': Fatal Michigan tornado wiped out a Hobby Lobby, Jimmy Johns and Quick Lube

Authorities in Michigan are detailing extensive damage from a fatal tornado that struck the town of Gaylord on Friday.

Channel 4 News reports at least one person died and 44 others were injured.

The tornado reportedly first struck a mobile home park and was on the ground for two or three miles.

“I would say it was on the ground for about two hours,” said Gaylord Mayor Sharrad. “It did wipe out a Hobby Lobby, Jimmy Johns, Quick Lube on our west side of town, and then it came into town, and it wiped out a lot of homes.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is on the scene and has issued an emergency declaration.

"Officials say the damage is substantial as the people injured have been transported to multiple hospitals after the emergency facility in Gaylord stopped accepting patience due to lack of power as it is running on emergency generators," Channel 4 reported.

The mayor told the station, “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life."

Watch the clip below or at this link.