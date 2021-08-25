WATCH: Father strips down to his underwear at school board meeting to expose the foolishness of anti-maskers

The Dripping Springs Independent School District is among those Texas towns refusing to mandate masks be used in schools.

In response to the move, one Texas father stripped down to his underpants during a local school board meeting to prove a point about safety and social expectations, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Wednesday.

"I do not like the government, or any other entity, telling me what to do," James Akers said while fully dressed. "But sometimes I've got to push the envelope a little bit. And I've decided I'm not just going to talk about it, I'm going to walk the walk."

He then began taking off his clothes.

"At work they make me wear this jacket," he said, pulling it off. "I hate it."



"They make me wear this shirt and tie," Akers continued. "I hate it."

Over and over he went through his clothing explaining that he hates wearing lots of clothes, but that his opinions are dictated by people other than him and his family.

"It's simple protocol, people. We follow certain rules. We follow certain rules for a very good reason," Akers said.

He noted, "I have every right to drive as fast as I want to" and then joked that he parked in a handicap spot when arriving at the meeting.

All of the comments were to illustrate that rules exist in society for safety and masks are no different.

He drew cheers and boos from the crowd, as well as gaveling from board president Barbara Stroud, who requested that he kindly put his pants back on.

Among those who commented about the incident online was a person who explained, "Nobody catchin' covid from a guy in a swimsuit. But, someone without a mask…could happen."

