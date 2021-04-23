FBI expects to arrest at least 500 Capitol attacker after over 250,000 tips from the public
The FBI announced that they have arrested over 400 people thus far for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, reported MSNBC on Friday. They intend to arrest at least 100 more people, the report also said.

It has been a massive undertaking for the FBI to comb through hours of videos and photos that have been posted online, then research the identities of the people involved.

According to NBC Washington's Scott MacFarlane, "they have a tonnage of cases but also say they have a tonnage of evidence."

He explained that nearly a quarter-million tips have been received by the FBI so far. Today's arrest was Robert Chapman, who was arrested after a woman he met on a dating app turned him in. He bragged about attacking the U.S. Capitol and noted he made it all the way to Statuary Hall. The woman informed Chapman that they probably weren't a match.

Thus far the FBI still has "thousands of phones, thousands of videos to go through. And they're saying all this because they're asking the court for more time to process the cases, to move some of the deadlines and that count all of the new arrests over the past 48 hours."

