It has been a year since President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and attempted to assassinate Vice President Mike Pence.

While the FBI said that they've arrested 725 people they linked to the attack, there are still 350 more that the FBI has identified that are still at large.

According to videos and photos they have collected from the day, these people are among the final chunk of people who have been able to evade arrest by laying low and none of the people in their lives turning them in.

Thus far there have been 165 guilty pleas and the punishments vary from probation to years in prison depending on the level of the offense and previous criminal behavior.

You can see the list of photos that the FBI has of attackers they're still searching for here.

Below you can find some of those that the FBI is still searching for:

Capitol Violence: AFO #91 www.youtube.com









Capitol Violence: AFO #113 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #114 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #132 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AOM #174 and #175 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #231 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #245 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #258 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #291 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #292 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #294 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #327 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #328 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #333 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #340 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #340 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #371 www.youtube.com

Capitol Violence: AFO #383 www.youtube.com



