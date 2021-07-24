BUSTED: Senior official violated FBI policy during her romantic relationship with subordinate

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that FBI Assistant Director Jill Tyson is under further investigation for having an improper romantic relationship with a subordinate.

"Jill C. Tyson, who has a close working relationship with FBI Director Christopher A. Wray in her role as assistant director for congressional affairs, was criticized in a report issued Thursday by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz," reported Devlin Barrett. "The inspector general did not name Tyson, but concluded that 'the Assistant Director was engaged in a romantic relationship with a subordinate and failed to timely report the relationship, in violation of FBI policy.' Multiple people familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive personnel issue, said the person in question is Tyson, one of the few women in a senior leadership role at the FBI."

According to the inspector general's report, "the Assistant Director allowed the relationship to negatively affect an appropriate and professional superior-subordinate relationship and to disrupt the workplace by interfering with the ability of other FBI employees to complete their work, and ... the Assistant Director participated in a hiring or organizational decision involving the subordinate, all in violation of FBI policy."

The FBI has stated that the incident is "under internal review."

This news comes after a fraud several years for the federal law enforcement agency, which has been repeatedly attacked by Republicans for investigating former President Donald Trump's ties to Russia, and faces new accusations of mishandling the Brett Kavanaugh probe in 2018.