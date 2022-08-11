Police end standoff with Cincinnati FBI shooter after hours in a cornfield: report

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that police have finished the standoff with the suspect behind the shooting at an FBI field office in Cincinnati, Ohio after he led them on a chase that culminated in hours in a cornfield.

"The gunman, who has not been identified, fled over 40 miles northeast with the Ohio State Patrol giving chase after he failed to breach the federal building around 9 a.m. As he fled, authorities say gunfire was exchanged between officers and the suspect, who took cover in a cornfield for more than five hours," reported Josh Fiallo. "While the standoff is over, authorities have not said whether the gunman was arrested or killed. The announcement to lift all lockdown recommendations came at 4:25 p.m. from Clinton County Emergency Management."

"As cops chased the gunman through the rural community of Wilmington, the county’s emergency management agency told residents within a one-mile radius to stay inside, lock their doors, and 'remain vigilant.' The gunman was described as armed, wearing a gray shirt and body armor," said the report. "Interstate 71 — an important artery that connects Cincinnati to the state’s capital, Columbus — was closed for several hours before being reopened around 2:30 p.m. as local authorities confirmed the gunman was 'contained,' despite not being arrested."

"Ohio State Patrol said that the gunman was surrounded in the cornfield, adding that no officers had been injured," the report continued. "It’s unclear if the suspect had been struck by cops’ return fire during the chase."

The motive for the suspect, who was reportedly armed with an AR-15 style rifle and a nail gun, is not currently known.

However, the incident comes after multiple days of Republican lawmakers and right-wing media personalities casting aspersions on the FBI for executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida, with many baselessly accusing agents of conducting a political hit and some even comparing the FBI to the Gestapo.