Former FBI official issues dire warning: Jan. 6 sympathizers are embedded in the intelligence community

On Monday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi detailed the danger of January 6 sympathizers lurking within the intelligence community — an issue he wrote on over the weekend.
"We are now learning that members of the intelligence community have these classified chatrooms, in particular, one ... that is the intelligence community classified equivalent of Twitter," said Figliuzzi. "Where they've reportedly been exchanging support for the Jan. 6 insurrection, they've engaged in racist, even violent speech, misogynistic speech, anti-Islam speech. And according to a quote that [reporter] Jeff Stein got from an administrator of these groups, he says he calls it a 'dumpster fire of hate and other violence-related speech."
"So in my piece, what I'm offering here is three things," said Figliuzzi. "First, knock it off. The intelligence community sponsors these chatrooms. They give them a classified environment. Yes, intelligence analysts need a secure place to exchange ideas, collaborate professionally on intelligence, but not to exchange racism and radicalization and even recipes. It's time for them to modify and disciplining employees who are engaged in support of violence and hate talk. If it can't happen at the employee breakroom, it shouldn't be happening in the employee chatroom."
"Like Secretary of Defense Austin has done, start making your social media postings part of your security review," added Figliuzzi. "Not only hiring but continued maintenance of security clearance. It's already happening at DOD but not at the intelligence community."
