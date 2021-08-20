FDA pushing to fully approve Pfizer vaccine on Monday: report

Shutterstock.
The Food and Drug Administration is expediting fun approval of the Pfizer vaccine in an effort to announce the decision on Monday, The New York Times reported Friday.
Citing "people familiar with the agency's planning," the newspaper reported regulators were unable to finish the approval by Friday and "were still working through a substantial amount of paperwork and negotiation with the company."
Full approval is expected to expand vaccination requirements.
The newspaper reported "federal and state health officials are also hoping that an approved vaccine will draw interest from some Americans who have been hesitant to take one that was only authorized for emergency use, a phenomenon suggested by recent polling."
Read the full report.