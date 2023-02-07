GOP schedules a day of fearmongering ahead of Biden's State of the Union address: column
As the nation awaits President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, and the Republican response to be given by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Republican strategy is becoming obvious, according to a new MSNBC column by Ja'han Jones -- blatant foreign fear-mongering to appease to its far-right nationalist base.

Part of that GOP strategy is to host three meetings tomorrow based on foreign threats -- the same day as Biden's State of the Union.

The Oversight and Accountability Committee will host a meeting called "Biden's border crisis," while the Armed Service Committee is hosting a hearing on the Chinese threat to domestic defense. Finally, the Financial Services Committee will be hosting a hearing to address Chinese economic threats.

Criticism of the current Republican communications strategy has been coming from inside the party. Recently, a well-publicized private elevator conversation between Republican Representatives Ken Buck (Colorado) and Mike Simpson (Idaho) questioned the party's strategy in removing Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) from her Foreign Affairs Committee responsibilities.

"Republicans have seen little success in trying to portray Biden himself as an evil, corrupt threat to the country," Ja'han Jones concluded in his column. "But they’ve tried to sour voters on him by floating conspiracy theories about his deference to migrants and foreign nations at a time when many Americans are showing an openness to anti-immigrant bigotry."

