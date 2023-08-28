Federal judge to will set the date for the historic U.S. v. Trump trial on Monday

A federal judge is to set a date for former president Donald Trump's trial on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results
Washington (AFP) - A federal judge is expected to set a date on Monday for what could be one of the most momentous trials in American history: the United States of America versus Donald J. Trump. Special counsel Jack Smith has asked for the trial of the 45th US president -- who faces charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election which he lost -- to begin on January 2, 2024. Trump's attorneys have countered with a proposed date of April 2026 -- well after the November 2024 election in which the real estate tycoon is seeking to return to the White House. US District Court Judge Tanya Chutk...