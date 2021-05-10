DOJ expected to offer plea agreement to ex-Trump official who beat Capitol cops with a riot shield

Federal prosecutors have revealed that they are likely to offer a plea agreement to Federico Klein, the former Trump State Department aide who was arrested for allegedly beating Capitol police officers with a riot shield during the January 6th MAGA riots.

According to NBC Washington investigative reporter Scott MacFarlane, prosecutors representing the United States Department of Justice revealed the possibility of a plea deal with Klein during his appearance at a D.C. court on Monday morning.

The prosecutor representing the government also told the court that she's not sure yet if Klein will accept this plea deal, MacFarlane reports.

Klein so far is the only Trump administration official to be arrested in connection to the January 6th riots, which left five people dead.

He was arrested in March and charged with unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.