FedEx driver fired after angry tirade about refusing to deliver packages to homes with BLM signs

The Root reported Monday that a FedEx driver was caught refusing to do his job out of partisanship.

A profanity-laced video surfaced on TikTok after the FedEx driver was fired because he refused to deliver to homes showing support for Black Lives Matter, Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.

"What's up TikTok?" says 39-year-old Vincent Paterno. "Just wanted to come on here and let all you know, if you don't have a flag in front of your house, and if you have a Joe Biden, Kamala f*cking camel toe posted up in front of your house, Black Lives Matter — I will not deliver your sh*t. I will not deliver your sh*t. I will bring that back to the station. And I will keep doing that sh*t. Have a good day."

The Root noted that Paterno appears to try to "own the libs," but ultimately lost his job in the process.

"We are appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx," said Fed Ex spokesperson.

The video was first posted on Sept. 16, but after going viral over the past several days it was removed. It was already downloaded and spread, however.

"You about to lose your job 😂😂😂," one-person replied.

See the video below: