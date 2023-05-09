Feds file unspecified criminal charges against George Santos: report
George Santos, R- N.Y., leaves the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. - Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS

Federal prosecutors filed unspecified criminal charges against George Santos, the Republican congressman from New York who faced national criticism when a pattern of false statements and allegations of misdeeds emerged after last year’s election, CNN reports.

Santos is expected to appear in federal court in New York’s eastern district as soon as Wednesday, LeBlanc reports.

The charges against Santos are under seal.

CNN’s Mark Morales and Evan Perez report that “The exact nature of the charges couldn’t immediately be learned but the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’ campaign finance filings and other claims.”

Santos, who represents a New York district that includes parts of Long Island and Queens, is under investigation in several jurisdictions and is the subject of a House Ethics Committee probe.

Some Republicans have joined Democrats in calling for his resignation.

According to the CNN report, “During his brief time in office, Santos has been accused of breaking campaign finance laws, violating federal conflict of interest laws, stealing cash meant for an Iraq War veteran’s dying dog, masterminding a credit card fraud scheme and lying about where he went to school and worked.

“Santos has admitted to making some misleading claims about his education and financial status, but continues to deny the more serious allegations.”

