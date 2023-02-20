Feds move to seize money from imprisoned white supremacist who killed Heather Heyer​
Federal prosecutors are moving to seize money from the white supremacist who killed Charlottesville civil rights activist Heather Heyer in a vehicle-ramming attack during the neo-Nazi "Unite the Right" rally in 2017, reported CBS News on Monday.

"In court filings reviewed by CBS News, federal prosecutors in December told the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia that James Alex Fields Jr. had a total of $759.86 in his 'inmate trust account,' which prisoners can use to purchase snacks and goods from the prison commissary," reported Scott MacFarlane. "Fields protested the motion in a handwritten filing of his own last month, and the court set a deadline of Tuesday for the government to respond."

"In their December filing, prosecutors told the court that Fields has paid off only a tiny fraction of the $81,600 he owes in restitution and fines in his case. They said he continues to collect money by receiving transfers from 'various individuals,' whose names and identities are sealed," said the report. "The U.S. Attorney's Office in Charlottesville 'recently was informed that the defendant currently maintains substantial funds in his inmate trust account maintained by the [Bureau of Prisons],' prosecutors wrote. They asked the court to order that at least $650 from Fields's inmate account be transferred to pay down the fine and restitution balance he owes."

Fields' outside benefactors are unknown; however, the report noted, prosecutors believe some of them are his former associates in the "alt-right" and white nationalist movement.

A former resident of Maumee, Ohio, Fields plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during the "Unite the Right" rally, where white nationalists marched in Charlottesville as city officials sought to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee.

He pleaded guilty to 29 federal hate crime charges in 2019, in return for federal prosecutors dropping a 30th charge which could trigger a death sentence.

