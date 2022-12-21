Felon busted for owning 'Trump' assault rifle after police respond to domestic violence report

“I don’t care about a link. I don’t need it,” Trump responded. Rubin wrote that Trump may as well have said, “the facts be damned.”

The Jan. 6 committee cited the Jan. 2, 2021 phone call with Raffensperger that was recorded in which Trump said emphatically that he needed the men to "find 11,780 votes." At one point he reiterated, "'I need 11,000 votes, give me a break." He spouted off conspiracy theories that the Justice Department had already told him were false.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Total strategy to win': Kari Lake explains why she dropped subpoena for Katie Hobbs to testify

"Trump also made a thinly veiled threat to Raffensperger and his attorney about his failure to respond to Trump’s demands," said the committee summary.

The committee also addressed Trump and Rudy Giuliani spreading lies about Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss that they'd decided to make the villains of Trump's Georgia loss. Death threats followed and the family has been forced to face off against intruders attempting a citizen's arrest.

After Bill Barr resigned as the attorney general, the Justice Department's Jeffrey Clark “worked with a Department employee named Kenneth Klukowski — a political appointee who had earlier worked with [Trump lawyer] John Eastman — to produce a draft letter from the Justice Department to the State legislature of Georgia," the report also said. It was filled with lies, Rubin explained. It goes on to say that they should use a special session to evaluate election fraud that didn't exist.

Clark continued to send the letters “despite being told that the Department of Justice investigations had found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election outcome in Georgia or any other States.”

READ MORE: Mnuchin ‘lied’ to Congress and ‘broke the law to protect Trump’s taxes,’ says top House Democrat

Meanwhile, Trump was dangling an offer to hand Clark the job as acting attorney general. He made the same offer to Jeffrey Rosen, who refused.

As Rubin wrote, using the Georgia laws, Trump could be indicted using a Georgia outlawing the willfully tampering with “any electors list, voter’s certificate, numbered list of voters, ballot box, voting machine, direct recording electronic (DRE) equipment, electronic ballot marker, or tabulating machine.”

It's only one of the four pathways for District Attorney Fani Willis to indict the former president, impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen wrote for the Brookings Institution.

Read the full column at the Washington Post.