Felon busted for owning 'Trump' assault rifle after police respond to domestic violence report
(Fairfield, CA Police Department)

Police officers in California responding to a domestic violence call found an assault rifle with the word "Trump" emblazoned on the handle and barrel, as well as narcotics and a handgun, KRON4 reports.

As Fairfield Police were conducting a search, Michael Titus, 37, returned home and they discovered he had a suspended license and false tags on his plate.

“In his vehicle, officers located more than 8 pounds of processed marijuana, as well as an assault style rifle and handgun,” police said in a Facebook post. “Titus is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.”

Titus was booked into jail on multiple charges.

SmartNews