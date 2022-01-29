Michigan police detective pleads guilty to dealing fentanyl-laced heroin — while on the job: report
On Friday, the Daily Beast reported that a Michigan police detective has pleaded guilty to selling a batch of heroin laced with fentanyl — while she was on the job.

"Tiffany Lipkovitch, 46, sold the deadly drugs between Wayne and Oakland counties in 2018, according to the Detroit Free Press, before an FBI source eventually helped turn in both Lipkovitch and her partner, Amber Bellamy, 38," reported Corbin Bolies. "Lipkovitch had been with the Highland Park Police Department for 10 years before her arrest, according to the outlet. The charges came after years of allegations against Lipkovitch, including accusations that she mingled with felons and helped them secure drugs while in prison. Still, she managed to jump between jobs, landing as a detective at the time of her arrest."

According to the report, Lipkovitch faces between five and 40 years in prison for the offense.

Over the years, corrupt police officers have undone a great deal of law enforcement efforts to rid the streets of powerful narcotics. In 2016, drug traffickers arrested by federal agents in Houston, Texas alleged that they had been cooperating with local police for years to sell off cocaine seized in other drug busts.

