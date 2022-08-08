John Fetterman celebrates 1 million individual donations ahead of return to campaign trail
John Fetterman pictured in 2019.. - TIM TAI/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Friday that his U.S. Senate campaign has received one million individual donations, highlighting the progressive candidate's strong grassroots support.

Fetterman posted a video of himself and his family thanking his supporters for their contributions, which totaled a record-breaking $11 million in the second quarter of 2022 and which averaged less than $30 per donation.

"The total number of contributions is a major milestone that demonstrates Fetterman's unmatched and steady grassroots support across the commonwealth," said the campaign in a statement.

The campaign marked the milestone as it announced Fetterman will hold his first public event since he suffered a stroke in May, with a rally planned for next Friday, August 12.

Fetterman will address supporters in Erie, which he said is in the state's "most important bellwether county."

The lieutenant governor won Erie County by more than 65% of the vote in the primary, which took place just days after his stroke. Former President Donald Trump won the county in 2016 and President Joe Biden won it in 2020.

"Before the 2020 election, I said that if I could know one single fact about the results, I could tell you who was going to win Pennsylvania. Whoever wins Erie County will win Pennsylvania," Fetterman said Friday. "I've visited Erie dozens and dozens of times in the past, and I am honored and proud to be returning to the campaign trail here."

Fetterman is facing Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor, in the general election.

