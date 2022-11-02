Fetterman's lead over Oz disappears after his disastrous debate performance: poll

An exclusive USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll finds that the lead John Fetterman held over Mehmet Oz has dissipated after Fetterman's shockingly bad debate performance late last month.

Fetterman is at 47 percent and Oz is at 45 percent with an "unusually high" 19% of independents undecided in the race for the Pennsylvania Senate, according to USA Today. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

"The only debate between the candidates cost support for Fetterman, who sometimes struggled with words in the aftermath of a stroke he suffered in May. More than half of those surveyed watched last week's debate, and they overwhelmingly judged Oz as the winner, 62%-17%," USA Today's report stated. "Seven percent of those now supporting other Senate candidates or undecided in the race say they would have voted for Fetterman if he hadn't had a stroke."

Fetterman told CNN he knew the debate "wasn't going to be easy" but defended his decision to participate in it. “I thought it was important that I show up, and I did."

In May, the Democratic lieutenant governor suffered a near-deadly stroke and Republicans and voters alike have since questioned whether he's fit to hold office. Oz has pressed Fetterman to release more detailed medical records, of which Fetterman has refused to do so.

Read the full report over at USA Today.