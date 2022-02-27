FIFA bans international games in Russia, no flag or anthem allowed

The shadows of spectators can be seen on a FIFA banner. World football's governing body FIFA has decided that no international competition shall be played in Russia, with home matches being played on neutral territory and without spectators. Omar Zoheiry/dpa

World football's governing body FIFA has decided that no international competition shall be played in Russia, with home matches being played on neutral territory and without spectators.

The FIFA statement, following international condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, also said Russia would have to compete in international football under the name “Football Union of Russia (RFU)”.

No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate, FIFA added.

There have been calls for Russia's men's team to be barred from the World Cup in Qatar in November and December. Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have all refused to play Russia in World Cup play-offs.