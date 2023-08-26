FIFA suspends Rubiales over World Cup kissing affair

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales kisses Spain's Aitana Bonmati after the FIFA Women's World Cup final soccer match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia. Chris Putnam/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
FIFA's disciplinary commission has provisionally suspended Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent at last weekend's World Cup final.
Rubiales will be provisionally suspended from all football-related activities at national and international level for a initial period of 90 days, "pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr Luis Rubiales on Thursday," the governing body said on Saturday.