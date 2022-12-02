Man bites friend's nose off over argument about golf game

A Mississippi man bit another man’s nose off over an argument during a round of golf, the New York Post reports.

Mark Wells, 51, fled the scene after he bit into the man's nose in a casino parking lot on Monday night. He turned himself into police two days later.

Police say that the two continued to argue about the game throughout the day until Wells met up with the man at the casino later that evening. The two began to argue before things got physical.

Wells was charged with felony mayhem and could face up to seven years in prison if convicted.