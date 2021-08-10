Mike Lindell's 'complete gibberish and nonsense' will get hilariously destroyed in court: MSNBC's Charlie Sykes

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday, anti-Trump conservative Charlie Sykes explained that the upcoming lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems will likely be the only accountability that Americans will see for the "big lie."

Tuesday, right-wing conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell is hosting a symposium where he has promised to reveal evidence that will lead the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate Donald Trump to the presidency in a unanimous vote.

"I mean this is a big day for these folks. Unfortunately, I'm going to apologize in advance for my language, what you are seeing here though is this flood of disinformation, flat-out lies, conspiracy theories, gibberish, flat-out bull sh*t that has been one of the great cons of American politics," said Sykes.

He went on to say that he doubts that the kinds of arguments being presented by people like Lindell and Donald Trump will fly in any court in America.

"I am not a lawyer and I won't play one on this show, but I have to imagine that when this gets into a court of law the things that might have played on Twitter... is not going to stand up well to scrutiny in a courtroom where truth actually matters," he said. "Where they basically say, 'Okay, you held up this piece of paper and say it was true that the Chinese hacked the election,' in fact, turns out to be complete gibberish and nonsense."

See the discussion below:



