Finders of Mar-a-Lago classified documents testify before grand jury
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

Two of the individuals who found classified documents in former President Donald Trump's storage unit in Florida have now officially testified before a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., according to CNN.

The federal grand jury is reviewing Trump's possession and possible distribution of national security records at the Florida Mar-a-Lago property, according to unnamed investigation sources. According to the same sources, both interviews took about three hours to complete and were held at separate times.

Both individuals searched Trump's Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, a Florida office and the Florida storage unit. The searches occurred months after the FBI completed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago property.

Multiple sources report that the investigation is currently requesting to review laptop files from at least one staff member from the Mar-a-Lago property. Trump's defense attorneys have rejected subpoena requests. It is widely assumed that Trump's legal team purposely wants to keep investigators away from researching laptop and other electronic files.

Neither Trump's attorneys nor the Justice Department have released public statements on this particular aspect of the investigation.

