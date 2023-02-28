Marjorie Taylor Greene sees few sympathizers after claiming she was 'attacked' in a restaurant

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed she was "attacked" and "screamed at" in an unnamed restaurant Monday night, but few are rushing defend the far-right instigator whose brand is attacking and screaming at others.

"I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women [sic] and screamed at by her adult son," Greene tweeted from her personal account. "They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control."

The Georgia GOP congresswoman claimed, "I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons. People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone."

She did not post any video, and did not name the restaurant or its location. Nor did she offer any details of what the people alleged "attacked" her said.

Many responded with receipts, including video of Greene before she won election to Congress stalking Parkland mass shooting survivor David Hogg on the streets of Washington, D.C., shouting at him she had a gun.

Others pointed to her recent attack on not only President Joe Biden during the State of the Union Address earlier this month, but on the solemn event that is televised around the world. Greene repeatedly yelled at the President, falsely calling him a "liar" and making other offensive remarks.

Still others reminded her how she has repeatedly attacked U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Here's video of Greene stalking Hogg:

New York Times bestselling author and contributing opinion writer Roxane Gay reminded Greene, "Last week you were talking about a national divorce," and added: "Please shut up."

Greene indeed has been using her platform to call for a "national divorce," a concept she appears to not have thought out. While she insists it would not mean civil war, she has offered few details. At one point she suggested Democrats who move to "red" states should be banned from voting for five years so they don't vote their "values."

Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson offered Greene this response: "It’s the finding out phase."