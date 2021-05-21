Short fuses lead to infighting and finger-pointing among Supreme Court justices: CNN

Justice Antonin Scalia was reportedly notorious for losing his cool while serving on the Supreme Court, but apparently, it's an epidemic that has taken the High Court by storm.

A CNN report Friday revealed that it seems to stem from Trump nominees Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

The report cited Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing in a recent majority opinion that Justice Brett Kavanaugh was "fooling no one" with an "egregious" and "twist[ed]" interpretation of past case law.

In another case, Justice Elena Kagan attacked Kavanaugh as engaging in judicial "scorekeeping" as he attacked her trying to use one of her previous opinions against her.

Justice Neil Gorsuch went after his colleagues' motives behind a case where a New Mexico woman was shot by police fleeing the scene. he called it "new policing realities," and an "impulse" to offer some fix.

Chief Justice John Roberts dismissed Gorsuch's suggestions, writing, "the dissent speculates that the real reason for today's decision is an 'impulse' to provide relief ... or maybe a desire 'to make life easier for ourselves.' ... There is no call for such surmise."

The internal squabbling has clearly turned from behind the chamber doors to legal opinions the public can see.

