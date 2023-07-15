Some 500 evacuated on Spanish island of La Palma after forest fire

At least 500 people were evacuated on Saturday and further evacuations were expected after a forest fire broke out on the Spanish island of La Palma.

The fire started early in the morning near the village of Puntagorda in the north-west of the Canary Island. A lasting drought and high winds meant the fire spread quickly, according to the mayor of the village, Vicente Rodríguez, who spoke to state television broadcaster RTVE.

Firefighters were unable to extinguish the flames as the wind kept changing direction. At least 11 houses burned down and an area of about 140 hectares was destroyed.