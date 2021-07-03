Teen arrested for shooting fireworks at Nashville police helicopter: report

John Schmid, 18, of Franklin was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault on police with a deadly weapon and felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after allegedly firing a mortar-style firework at a Metro Nashville police (MNPD) helicopter early Saturday morning, WZTV reports.

"A detective allegedly witnessed a man on Friday night on the 100 block of Haywood Lane look up at the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter Air One in the sky and go to his car to get a mortar tube and then fire a firework at it, according to the police department. The firework missed Air One," the network reported.

"Police found additional mortar tubes and fireworks in the trunk of the car Schmid attempted to leave in. They called in the bomb squad to remove the fireworks," the station explained. "Air One was flying at about 500 feet working a street racing initiative during the incident, police say. There were two people on board at the time."

Schmid is being held on $25,000 bond.