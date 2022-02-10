First US army convoys carrying military equipment arrive in Romania
Military vehicles of the US Army stand on the grounds of the Grafenwoehr military training area. The US Army is transferring around 1,000 soldiers, including tanks and military vehicles, from its base in Vilseck in Germany to Romania. Armin Weigel/dpa
The first US army convoys carrying military equipment have arrived in Romania, the Romanian Defence Ministry said on Twitter.

Pictures taken by the ministry showed wheeled Stryker infantry fighting vehicles at the Romanian-Hungarian border crossing at Nadlac.

The military equipment was deployed to Romania in response to the tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict. Romania shares a border with Ukraine.

The transports are scheduled to reach the US airbase Mihail Kogalniceanu on the Black Sea early Friday morning.

From there, the equipment would be distributed to several military units in Romania and used in exercises, Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said.

