Florida man tried to break into military base with stolen truck to warn about space alien and dragon war
["Ufo Crash On A Valley" on Shutterstock]

On Wednesday, Orlando Weekly reported that a Florida man tried to break into a military base to deliver a bizarre warning to the U.S. government.

"29-year-old Corey Johnson was arrested after attempting to break into Patrick Space Force Base to warn of a conflict between aliens and dragons, per a Brevard County arrest affidavit," reported Alex Galbraith. "Johnson was driving an F-150 that was stolen days before the failed break-in on Friday."

Brevard County is located on the central east cost of Florida, near Orlando.

According to the report, "Police say he shared that 'the president of the United States told him in his head he needed to take the vehicle.'"

Johnson is facing prosecution on charges of grand theft for taking the truck.

Fantastical claims about space aliens emerge in politics from time to time. In 2018, a Republican running for Congress in Miami, Bettina Rodriguez-Aguilera, claimed that she had been abducted at the age of 7 by aliens who communicate telepathically and resemble the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.

