Florida atheist petitions to have Bible banned in Broward, Miami Dade County schools

With the ongoing, Republican-led ban on books in schools across the state of Florida, an atheist resident of the Sunshine State is now making his demands, as well. According to The Miami New Times, Chaz Stevens of Deerfield Beach, Fla., who is described as a "local political stunt activist" has taken the initiative to add the Bible to the list of banned books.

Now, he's reportedly sending out petitions to Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) and Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) demanding that the Christian bible be banned from schools' libraries and classrooms "citing its inclusion of inappropriate topics."

Speaking to Miami New Times, Stevens further explained his position.

"If they're gonna ban books, then the whole library should be in play. My hope — and it's a longshot — is that they will apply their own standards to themselves and ban the Bible," Stevens said.

In a letter sent to MDCPS Superintendent Jose Dotres on April 19, Stevens wrote.

"I wish to file such an objection, requesting the Miami-Dade County Public School system immediately remove the Bible from the classroom, library, and any instructional material. And, as is often the case with banned books, I ask your agency lay flame to that giant stack of fiction in a pyre worthy of a Viking sendoff."

Stevens also named a number of reasons why he wants the Bible banned including: "age inappropriateness, social-emotional learning, mentions of bestiality and rape, and "wokeness" as reasons to ban the Bible."

"With the constant babbling concerns about teaching Critical Race Theory, should we not take stock of the Bible’s position on slavery? I am concerned our young white students will read such passages and wake up to civilization’s sordid past," Stevens wrote following a biblical passage from the book of Ephesians that discusses slavery and being obedient to masters.

In response to Stevens' demand letters, one school district superintendent has responded so far. In an email to Miami New Times, Elmo R. Lugo, an MDCPS spokesperson, has released a statement acknowledging the issue. "We acknowledge receipt of the subject letter. District staff will review it and respond accordingly," Luga said via email.

The officeof BCPS Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright has not yet released a statement. According to Stevens, that means something.

"They better not fcking ignore me," Stevens warns. "If they ignore me, doesn't that tell you something? The government can't pick and choose religion, but can they choose which books they review for banning and which ones they don't?"