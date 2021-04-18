WATCH: Florida Ferris wheel operator gets a beating from crowd after he physically attacks Black mom

A Ferris wheel operator in Florida was caught on video attacking a Black mother before being taken down by a crowd of onlookers.
The incident was said to have occurred Saturday night at the Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market Carnival in Miami-Dade County.
Video shared on social media shows the mother scolding the operator as she exits the ride. The man can be seen putting his hands on the woman, pushing her back and appearing to choke her. Meanwhile, one of the woman's two children are thrust onto the hard floor of the ride.
Within seconds, a man and a second woman jump through the ride's gates to defend the mother. The ride operator is pelted with punches and kicks as more onlookers jump in to fight him.
According to people who were at the event, the ride operator had participated in another fight earlier in the evening. It was also caught on video.
Okay, so apparently dude was just on one that night... tried to fight his coworker and everything. Look at this shit! Just before the fight happened pic.twitter.com/XFzn9s0vXl — Your Dad's SideChick💋 (@iTw33tHoeShit) April 18, 2021
According to a report from the Charlotte Observer, a "limited number" of customers who went to a Monroe, North Carolina Walgreens were mistakenly injected with saline instead of one of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The report states that the drug store chain issued a statement on Sunday saying that affected customers have been notified.
According to the statement, "We are investigating what happened and have taken immediate steps to review our procedures with the location to prevent this from occurring again."
The Observer reports that those who were given the saline shot were promptly vaccinated appropriately when they returned and will be kept on schedule for their second shot.
According to CNN, police in Austin, Texas, are reporting an active shooter in the area near Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway.
According to the report, three people have been reported dead.
On Twitter, the Austin Police Department warned, "APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area. PIO en route"
This story will be updated as more details become available.
You can see some tweets below along with video from the Austin American-Statesman.
At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and rep… https://t.co/vII1I29lC1
— Austin Police Department (@Austin Police Department)1618770453.0
MEDIA: Please stage at Chase Bank, 9739 Great Hills Trail. - PIO8
— Austin Police Department (@Austin Police Department)1618769414.0
Just drove by the arboretum Starbucks in #Austin something is going on, KXAN is saying active shooter. https://t.co/6fKvHHixwK
Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday hosted a panel that conflated CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta with Fox News host Tucker Carlson when it comes to reporting on the efficacy of vaccines.
On his Sunday Media Buzz program, Kurtz pointed to what he called a "media frenzy" regarding the CDC's decision to temporarily pause Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns over extremely rare blood clots.
"Here's what some of the pundits had to say," Kurtz said announcing clips narrated by Gupta and Carlson.
"This will increase vaccine hesitancy," Gupta noted in the first clip.
"It seems possible there may be more going on here," Carlson worried in the second clip. "It is possible in fact that this vaccine is more dangerous than they're indicating it is. And federal authorities today appeared to acknowledge that."
But Kurtz ignored Carlson's recent false suggestion that vaccines might not work at all.
"So maybe it doesn't work, and they're simply not telling you that. Well, you'd hate to think that, especially if you've gotten two shots. But what's the other potential explanation? We can't think of one," Carlson said last week.
Fox & Friends host Will Cain pushed back on the idea that the pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution is a "big deal."
"I also understand basic math," Cain told Kurtz. "What are we looking at? A 1 in 1 million problem that might exist. Do you know the risks we take throughout our day that take a greater risk than 1 in 1 million. I mean, this is the equivalent of reporting on shark attacks stories as though they are a major problem."
"And it's worse than that, Howie," he continued. "It's worse than the shark attack, you know, hyperinflation import of that story because now people are going to be afraid to take a vaccine -- in fact, they can't because it's been taken off the market -- with such minuscule risks. I don't know what we're doing. We're not being led by science."
Fox News contributor Mo Elleithee, a former Democratic strategist, argued that the public health system is working.
"I suspect based on everything we're hearing that J&J will be back out there as soon as possible," Elleithee explained.
"Are the media in covering this overplaying it," Kurtz asked Cain, "perhaps spreading fear because after all these government actions have been taken and right now you can't get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine?"
"The system is not working and the media is spreading fear on purpose," Cain insisted, prompting laughter from Elleithee.
"Wait, why on purpose?" Kurtz wondered.
"Because it's good for ratings," Cain stated. "They've been doing it for a year. I think I'm speaking an absolute objective truth. They've been overhyping, overinflating the fear of walking outside."
"All of this is anti-science," he added. "All of it is something beyond being driven by the data. You tell me? What's it driven by? A thirst to hang on to power, fear porn, virtue signaling. It's not by data and science."