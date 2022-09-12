Florida Christian school teacher arrested after twerking on student during prom

A former teacher at a Florida Christian school was arrested last week for twerking on a student, News Channel 8 reports.

Julie Hoover, 39, was accused of dancing on the underage student during the school prom back in April at the Point of Grace Christian School in Perry. The student said that Hoover also forced him to drink alcohol and forced the straw from her cup into his mouth.

Police say at least two other people tried to intervene as Hoover danced on the student.

Hoover was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a second felony charge of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

As News Channel 8 points out, Hoover was also arrested in June for allegedly sexting an 18-year-old high school senior.

In a statement, Point of Grace Christian said that Hoover no longer works at the school and that they are cooperating with the investigation.

"Mrs. Hoover is a former teacher with Point of Grace Christian. We will not provide further information on her employment or departure from our school," a school official said in a statement.

"The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office informed us of the allegations against Mrs. Hoover, and we have cooperated with the investigation. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not comment any further at this time."

