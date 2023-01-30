DeSantis-backed law would make it legal to carry a concealed gun without a permit in FL

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner announced a new measure this Monday that would removing state requirements for a permit and training to carry a concealed gun, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Since “Florida led the nation in concealed carry," it will now remove the “government permission slip to carry,” Renner said.

The “constitutional carry" legislation would eliminate the need for a permit to carry a gun as well as the weapons training requirement that goes along with it. As the Sentinel points out, of the law is passed it would make Florida the 26th state to approve carrying a gun without a permit.

Supporters of the bill say that criminals don’t worry about getting a weapons permits, so citizens who want to protect themselves shouldn't have to worry about it either.

IN OTHER NEWS: DOJ shoots down another attempt by Jim Jordan to peek inside classified docs probe

Gov. Ron DeSantis has urged lawmakers to pass such legislation.

But House minority leader Fentrice Driskell, a Democrat, has expressed concerns about the legislation.

“I’m very concerned about this potential legislation because I do think it would make our communities less safe,” Driskell said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a special session on this, prior to the regular session.”



