Florida cop getting his job back after being fired for dozens of 'despicable' misconduct complaints

A Miami police captain who was fired over a series of alleged "outrageous acts of despicable discrimination" against women and racial minorities is getting his badge back, The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday.

"After nearly 75 separate allegations of misconduct were leveled against him over an 18-year career on the force, he was finally fired last September," reported A.J. McDougall. "But the Miami Police Department decided this week to hire the scandal-ridden Capt. Javier Ortiz back. 'The South Florida Police Benevolent Association, on behalf of Capt. Javier Ortiz, and the city of Miami have reached a resolution to all pending matters regarding the employment of Captain Ortiz,' a spokesperson for the association said Tuesday. 'Both parties believe that it is in the best interests of the citizens of the city of Miami and Captain Ortiz.'"

"Ortiz is temporarily returning to a desk job after reaching a settlement with the department that will see him awarded several months of backpay, according to the Miami Herald," the report noted. "Ortiz will not be given his own gun or a take-home car."

During his previous 18 years on the force, Ortiz was subject to three lawsuits, two suspensions, and dozens of complaints about discrimination and improper use of force, as well as public scandals, including ranting about his race at a public meeting and calling Black people "negroes."

“Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department’s mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department,” said Chief Manuel Morales at the time.

The Miami Police Department has been embroiled in controversy in recent years, including the ouster of a chief who angered the city council and whose termination was assisted by members of the far-right Proud Boys.