Florida Department of Health suspends medical director who encouraged employees to get vaccinated

The Florida Department of Health is confirming that Orange County Medical Director Dr. Raul Pino has been put on leave just because he encouraged department health employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Local news station WFME reports that Pino earlier this year sent out an email to staff members encouraging them to get vaccinated.

"I have a hard time understanding how we can be in public health and not practice it," Pino wrote.

Despite the fact that Pino did not order employees to get vaccinated, the Florida Department of Health accused him of trying to coerce workers to take the vaccine.

"The decision to get vaccinated is a personal choice that should be free from coercion and mandates from employers," the department said in justifying Pino's suspension.

READ MORE: DeSantis would be 'far more dangerous' than Trump as MAGA leader: Former GOP lawmaker

What's more, the Department of Health says it's conducting an inquiry into whether Pino broke any laws in sending the email.

DeSantis has banned businesses from requiring their employees to get vaccinated, even in industries such as cruise ships that say they need to ensure guests and workers are vaccinated to ensure public safety.