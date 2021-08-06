'NOTHING is trending better': Health expert astonished as Ron DeSantis's Florida has its worst COVID day yet

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is still refusing to do anything to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus -- and on Friday, the Sunshine State reported its worst-ever day of the pandemic.
Howard Forman, a professor of public health policy at the Yale School of Management, wrote on Twitter that Florida's COVID positivity testing rate hit an astonishing seven-day average of 18.9 percent on Friday, while its weekly vaccination total actually fell despite the fact that the virus has been exploding throughout the state for weeks.
"NOTHING is trending better," Forman said.
In total, Florida reported nearly 23,000 new cases on Friday, a record number that exceeded even the worst of the pandemic over the winter.
Additionally, Florida broke its record for hospitalized patients for the fifth straight day, and an estimated one out of every 1,600 Florida residents is now hospitalized with the disease.